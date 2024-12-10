A case of food poisoning has been reported from Vikarabad in Telangana. Thirty students were affected at the Tandur Tribal Welfare Hostel. According to news agency IANS, the students were immediately rushed to the district hospital for treatment after they complained of food poisoning. The students reportedly complained of worms in the food they consumed. Telangana: 14-Year-Old Girl Dies by Suicide After Being Scolded by Mother for Taking Too Long To Return Home Following Pen Purchase in Khammam, Probe Launched.

Students Complain of Food Poisoning in Vikarabad

Vikarabad, Telangana: At the Tandur Tribal Welfare Hostel, food poisoning has affected 30 students. They were immediately taken to the district hospital for treatment after they complained of worms in the food they had consumed pic.twitter.com/m3wSGKVz3P — IANS (@ians_india) December 10, 2024

