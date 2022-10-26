Former MLA and Shiv Sena leader Vinayak Aba Nimhan passed away on Wednesday. According to reports, the Nimhan, an MLA from Shivajinagar constituency in Pune died due to heart attack. Dr Amol Kolhe, Member of Parliament took to Twitter to share the news about Nimhan's passing away. "Heartfelt tribute to him! May his soul rest in peace! I am with the Nimhan family in this grief," Kolhe said in his post. Gujarat Becomes 100% Har Ghar Jal State, Says Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi.

Former MLA Vinayak Aba Nimhan Passes Away

