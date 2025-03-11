A 21-year-old youth was fatally stabbed in Vadavali village in Mumbai's Chembur Sunday night, March 9, following an altercation with intoxicated attackers. The attack, involving three to four assailants using sharp weapons, occurred as the victim was returning home. Despite being rushed to Shiv Hospital, he died before receiving treatment. The deceased was identified as Vignesh Narayan Jange. Vignesh's brother, also injured in the attack, is hospitalised. RCF police have initiated a manhunt for the suspects. Mumbai Shocker: Man Strangles Four-Month-Old Daughter to Death Over Dislike for Third Child, Arrested After Failed Attempt To Mislead Police in Ghatkopar.

Youth Brutally Killed Over Old Enmity in Mumbai's Chembur

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)