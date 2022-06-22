In the latest twist in Maharashtra political drama, Shiv Sena MLA Nitin Deshmukh on Wednesday returned to Nagpur and is on his way to Akola, his hometown. While addressing the media, Deshmukh said that he escaped from the rebel Eknath Shinde camp and claimed that he was forcefully taken away. "100-150 Policemen took me to a hospital & pretended as I've suffered an attack. They wanted to operate on me, harm me under that pretext. By God's grace, I'm alright. I am with Uddhav Thackeray," Deshmukh added.

Check Tweet:

#WATCH | Shiv Sena MLA Nitin Deshmukh - who returned to Nagpur from Surat - says, "...100-150 Policemen took me to a hospital & pretended as I've suffered an attack. They wanted to operate on me, harm me under that pretext. By God's grace, I'm alright. I am with Uddhav Thackeray" pic.twitter.com/r1uSOMK0IS — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)