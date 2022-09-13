West Bengal police can be seen theashing a BJP party worker who had joined others in the Nabanna Chalo rally. Hundreds of BJP workers from all parts of West Bengal went to Kolkata via trains and road to join the Nabanna Cholo protest march to Bengal secretariat against TMC amid heightened security and clashes with police.

Watch Video:

#WATCH | West Bengal: Police personnel in Kolkata thrash a BJP worker who had joined other members of the party in their call for a "Nabanna Chalo" march. pic.twitter.com/WxFmoCr212 — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2022

