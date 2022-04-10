Lise Talbot Barre, Consulate General of France in Puducherry & Chennai on Sunday said that they have set up one polling station each in Chennai & Karaikal and 4 polling stations in Puducherry for the French citizens residing in India to vote for the French Presidential Elections 2022. "We're expecting 4,568 voters who are registered on our voting list," she said. France nationals residing in the union territory of Puducherry (a former French colony) came out in numbers to vote for the first round of the France Presidential election at the Consulate General of France in Puducherry.

