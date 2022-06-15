During his visit, the PM Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the newly renovated ‘Jal Bhushan’ building and visited the historic Shrigundi Temple at Raj Bhavan at Mumbai. Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackery, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and minister Aaditya Thackeray were also present. The PM also inaugurated the Jagatguru Shrisant Tukaram Maharaj Temple in Dehu near Pune.

Yesterday’s Maharashtra visit was wonderful. I got to take part in diverse programmes in Pune and Mumbai. Sharing highlights from the visit. pic.twitter.com/qrGvBCBi6v — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 15, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)