A heated altercation erupted in Maharashtra’s Nandgaon Assembly Constituency between independent candidate Sameer Bhujbal and Shiv Sena candidate Suhas Kande. The dispute began when Bhujbal blocked buses transporting voters brought by Kande, resulting in both sides confronting each other. The situation escalated when Kande reportedly threatened Bhujbal, saying, “Your murder is fixed today.” The incident caused a major commotion on the Nandgaon-Manmad road. Angry voters expressed frustration over being delayed and accused Bhujbal of attempting to deny them their right to vote. Senior leader Chhagan Bhujbal accused Kande’s aides of resorting to intimidation, including a history-sheeter allegedly brandishing a pistol. Police intervened to de-escalate the situation but tensions remain high. Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das Among Early Voters in Mumbai (Watch Videos).

Suhas Kande vs Sameer Bhujbal

