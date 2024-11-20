As the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 kicked off, several prominent figures in Mumbai were among the early voters on November 20. BMC Commissioner and District Election Officer Bhushan Gagrani was seen casting his vote, proudly displaying his inked finger. He assured voters that extensive arrangements, including queue management, seating, drinking water, and wheelchair access, have been made to ensure a smooth voting process. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das and Chief Electoral Officer S Chockalingam also cast their votes, joining in the early turnout. Governor CP Radhakrishnan voted at the polling booth in Raj Bhavan, located in the Colaba constituency. Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Voting for Single-Phase State Polls Begins; PM Narendra Modi Urges Citizens To Vote.

BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani Urges High Voter Turnout

#WATCVH | Mumbai: Bhushan Gagrani says, "I would like to give people the same message that we have given so far, all arrangements have been made. Voters will get all kinds of facilities, there will be queue management, seating arrangement, drinking water, wheelchair...We have… https://t.co/oT7Xj7ru7H pic.twitter.com/gRUMtCGEqr — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2024

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das Votes in Mumbai

#WATCH | RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das arrives at a polling station in Mumbai to cast his vote for #MaharashtraAssemblyElections2024 pic.twitter.com/tQSCdQyEjO — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2024

Maharashtra CEO S Chockalingam Casts His Vote in Colaba

#WATCH | S. Chockalingam says, "For the past one month, nearly 5 lakh polling officers and employees as well as more than 2 lakh security personnel were working continuously for you and are waiting now at polling stations and booths awaiting your arrival. Don't sit at home… https://t.co/c32mW1Xf0Z pic.twitter.com/ffQrdBghHy — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2024

Governor CP Radhakrishnan Votes at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai

#WATCH | Governor CP Radhakrishnan says, "Ours is the biggest democracy of the world. My appeal to all the youngsters, elders and women - they all should come and vote. Whomever they want to vote for is their choice but they should come out and vote. This is the basic duty of… https://t.co/L8IlOCYOE8 pic.twitter.com/b9YkUDazDp — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2024

