As the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 kicked off, several prominent figures in Mumbai were among the early voters on November 20. BMC Commissioner and District Election Officer Bhushan Gagrani was seen casting his vote, proudly displaying his inked finger. He assured voters that extensive arrangements, including queue management, seating, drinking water, and wheelchair access, have been made to ensure a smooth voting process. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das and Chief Electoral Officer S Chockalingam also cast their votes, joining in the early turnout. Governor CP Radhakrishnan voted at the polling booth in Raj Bhavan, located in the Colaba constituency. Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Voting for Single-Phase State Polls Begins; PM Narendra Modi Urges Citizens To Vote.

