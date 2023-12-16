AAP Appoints MP Raghav Chadha as Leader of Party in Rajya Sabha

The Aam Aadmi Party has appointed its Member of Parliament, Raghav Chadha, as the party leader in Rajya Sabha. Raghav Chadha was suspended from Rajya Sabha for a brief period of time before his suspension was revoked by Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar in early December. 'I Got Justice After Supreme Court's Intervention': AAP MP Raghav Chadha Expresses Gratitude After His Suspension From Rajya Sabha Revoked.

Raghav Chadha Appointed as AAP Leader in Rajya Sabha

Aam Aadmi Party appoints MP Raghav Chadha as leader of the party in Rajya Sabha — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 16, 2023

