The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced its second list of 29 candidates for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections 2025 on Saturday, January 11, bringing the total number of announced candidates to 58 out of the 70 constituencies. Among the prominent names in the list are former MLA Kapil Mishra, who has been nominated to contest from Karawal Nagar. Incumbent MLA Abhay Verma will once again contest from Lakshmi Nagar. Additionally, Harish Khurana, son of former Delhi Chief Minister Madan Lal Khurana, has been fielded from Moti Nagar. BJP Amplifies Poster War Against AAP Ahead of Delhi Assembly Elections 2025, Calls Arvind Kejriwal ‘AAPda-E-Azam’.

BJP Announces 2nd List of 29 Candidates

BJP announces second list of 29 candidates for #DelhiElections2025 Kapil Mishra fielded from Karawal Nagar, Harish Khurana from Moti Nagar, Priyanka Gautam (who recently joined BJP from AAP) fielded from Kondli pic.twitter.com/3KSuk7QhOA — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2025

