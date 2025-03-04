Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi has issued a clarification following the controversy over his remarks on Aurangzeb. Addressing the uproar, Azmi stated that his words were misrepresented and taken out of context. "I have only repeated what historians and writers have said about Aurangzeb Rahmatullah Aaleh. I have never made any derogatory comments against Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Sambhaji Maharaj, or any other great personalities. However, if my statement has hurt anyone’s sentiments, I take back my words," he said. Azmi also alleged that the issue was being politicized unnecessarily. He criticized the disruption of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly’s budget session over the matter, calling it a disservice to the state's people. Abu Asim Azmi Aurangzeb Remark Row: Thane Police Register Case Against SP MLA Under Several Sections of BNS Over ‘Aurangzeb Not Cruel’ Statement.

SP MLA Abu Azmi Issues Public Clarification Amid Aurangzeb Comment Controversy

#WATCH | Mumbai: Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi clarifies and addresses the uproar that erupted after his stand on Aurangzeb. Says, "My words have been twisted. I have said what historians and writers have said about Aurangzeb Rahmatullah Ali. I have not made any derogatory… pic.twitter.com/DJcjw3UPfr — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2025

