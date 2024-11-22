Maharashtra conducted voting for all 288 assembly constituencies in a single phase on Wednesday, November 20. The results will be declared on Saturday, November 23, after the counting of votes begins at 8:30 am. The election is primarily a contest between the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance and the Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). The Mahayuti comprises the BJP, Shiv Sena, and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP faction, while the MVA includes the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and Sharad Pawar-led NCP faction. Postal ballots will be counted first, followed by electronic voting machines (EVMs), with decisive results expected later in the day. The Election Commission’s official website https://results.eci.gov.in will publish the latest trends and results as and when they come. Maharashtra Exit Poll Results 2024 by Axis My India: Poll Survey Predicts Comfortable Majority For MahaYuti, Check Party Wise Seat and Vote Share Here.

Maharashtra Election Result 2024: Date and Time

