The Maharashtra Exit Poll Results 2024 conducted by Axis My India predicts a comfortable majority for the MahaYuti alliance. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is projected to win between 98 to 107 seats, while Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) is expected to secure 53 to 58 seats. The Congress party is predicted to win between 28 to 36 seats. The poll results indicate a strong performance for the MahaYuti alliance, potentially strengthening its political dominance in the state. These results offer insights into the upcoming election’s outcome, though final results will depend on the official counting process scheduled on November 23. Maharashtra Exit Poll Results 2024: BJP-Led MahaYuti To Form Government Again, Predicts P-MARQ Survey; Check Seat Numbers Here.

Maharashtra Exit Poll 2024 by Axis My India

