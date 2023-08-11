A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech in the Lok Sabha, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi criticised him for his response to the situation in Manipur. Gandhi stated, "Manipur has been burning for months, people are being killed, rapes are happening, but the PM was laughing, cracking jokes. It doesn't behove him." He further emphasised that when one becomes Prime Minister, one must transcend politics and represent the nation's voice. Gandhi expressed disappointment in Modi's approach, stating that he failed to grasp the gravity of his role as the country's leader. PM Modi on Manipur Video: 'Govt Trying To Ensure Accused Get Strictest Punishment, Country With Mothers and Daughters of Manipur', Says Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Rahul Gandhi Slams PM Modi for Laughing Amid Manipur Crisis

#WATCH | Congress MP Rahul Gandhi says, "Yesterday the PM spoke in Parliament for about 2 hours 13 minutes. In the end, he spoke on Manipur for 2 minutes. Manipur has been burning for months, people are being killed, rapes are happening but the PM was laughing, cracking jokes. It… pic.twitter.com/WEPYNoGe2X — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2023

#WATCH | Congress MP Rahul Gandhi says, "When the PM becomes a PM, he ceases to be a politician. He becomes the representative of the voice of the country. Politics should be put aside and the PM should speak not as a petty politician but the PM should speak with the weight of… pic.twitter.com/jJqu4KZTrP — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2023

