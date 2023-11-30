In a gripping survey from the Republic-MATRIZE Exit Poll 2023, the Mizoram National Front (MNF) takes the lead in the Mizoram Assembly Election, poised to secure 17-22 seats. The Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) may emerge as a strong contender, projected to claim 7 to 12 seats, while the Congress lingers closely with an estimated 7 to 10 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) finds a modest projection, expected to secure one to two seats in the 40-seat assembly. ABP News-CVoter Exit Poll 2023 Results for Mizoram Assembly Election: MNF Takes Lead in Exit Polls, Leaving Congress With 2 Seats.

Republic-MATRIZE Exit Poll 2023 Results for Mizoram Assembly Election

Republic-MATRIZE Exit Poll numbers for Mizoram elections are out. MNF seat prediction is around 17-22, Congress is projected around 7-10, BJP is around 01-02 and ZPM are at 7-12. Track the most accurate and in-depth analysis on Election News Headquarters… pic.twitter.com/p8yTCMy1um — Republic (@republic) November 30, 2023

