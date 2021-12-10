Disha Patani works hard at getting her body fit and sculpted. The actress has set the Internet ablaze by sharing a short selfie video clip where she is seen strolling in pink hot pants and a striped sports bra in front of the mirror. Sharing the photo on Instagram, she dropped a panda emoji with south Korean singer Kai's song "Peaches" in the background. Her fans are certainly finding the video too hot to handle, as she flaunts her hot washboard abs and perfect curves. So, if you're looking for fitness inspiration, look no further than Disha Patani.

Take A Look At Her Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)

