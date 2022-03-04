Bella Hadid turned heads at the Paris Fashion Week 2022 for all the right reasons. The supermodel walked during the Coperni Womenswear Fall/Winter show wearing two stunning see-through dresses. Hadid had all eyes on her and rightly so.

Take A Look At The Photos From The Fashion Week Below:

Gorgeous!

Bella Hadid walking for Ludovic de Saint Sernin's fashion show today during #PFW. pic.twitter.com/5LvQPkOBK6 — Bella Hadid Infos (@BellaHadidInfo) March 3, 2022

Stunning!

bella hadid for coperni fw ‘22 pic.twitter.com/7dKVczqCwx — alice (@aurakisser) March 4, 2022

