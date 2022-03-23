Singer Halsey was present at the iHeartRadio Music Awards 2022 and she took up an amazing outfit to glam at the award show. Halsey was seen wearing a cut-out jumpsuit while flaunting her assets and her toned figure with tight abs. She donned a crystal coloured upper wear, which was paired with black flared pants and she looks absolutely sexy and perfect. Olivia Rodrigo, Dua Lipa, Lil Nas X Among Top Winners at IHeartRadio Music Awards 2022.

Check Out The Pictures Below:

Holy Halsey! 🔥 The singer stunned on the red carpet at last night's #iHeartAwards2022 pic.twitter.com/vTGZ0hnWVz — E! News (@enews) March 23, 2022

