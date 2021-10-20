Actress Hina Khan and her journey to become one of the most fashionable stars in the television industry has been truly remarkable. Once again, as she walked the ramp, this time at the Bombay Times Fashion Week 2021, Hina proved her mettle as a true blue fashion icon. The 34-year-old was dressed in a beautiful pastel pink lehenga choli with a hint of sky blue as she walked for designer Amit Gada to showcase his label, Aari.

Hina Khan Looks Divine

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

Why So Beautiful

Such a Delight

Million Dollar Smile

The showstopper outfit is Dusty Pastel Rankat Lehenga for LÈHR by AARI. The label describes it by writing, “This masterpiece is made of organza tissue with hand embroidery of resham, sequin and a touch of zardosi. It is a perfect combination of glamour and elegance. It is accompanied by a dusty peach blouse with fully hand embroidered sleeves and an organza dupatta with intricate zardosi detailing. [sic]”

