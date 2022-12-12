Bollywood diva Janhvi Kapoor once again shared her captivating clicks from her Maldives vacation on Instagram. The actress was seen wearing a lilac shimmery strapless bandana top and paired it with denim shorts. She chose kohl-rimmed eyes, a dash of nude-shade lipstick, and gorgeous dewy makeup. Janhvi posed in a shack, surrounded by trees and water, in her recent post, which reads, "Ok done with the Maldives photo dumps now I promise". Jahnvi Kapoor Is ‘Icy-Spicy’ in White Sequin Saree for Kunal Rawal-Arpita Mehta’s Pre-Wedding Bash (View Pics).

Janhvi Kapoor's Maldives Photo Dump

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)