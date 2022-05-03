Blake Lively did what Blake Lively always does, and that is stun the entire crowd at Met Gala 2022. With two wonderful dresses, she took to the red carpet and dazzled everyone with her wonderful looks. Although, the best reaction didn't come from the fans, but rather her husband Ryan Reynolds. Twitterati has been going crazy as the couple graced the carpet with their stylish looks. Here are some of the best reactions online. Met Gala 2022: Billie Eilish Dazzles on Red Carpet Dressed in Silky Corset Gown, View Pics.

Can't Get More Wholesome Than This!

ryan reynolds’s reaction to blake lively’s dress reveal omg pic.twitter.com/efnFzIb02y — ًLiat ✡︎ (@filmlamet) May 2, 2022

They Are Living in Their Own Barbie World!

Everybody Does Honestly...

i want what blake lively and ryan reynolds have pic.twitter.com/PWDHN6ccYi — han ☾ (@infinityhowlett) May 2, 2022

Best Part of the Night!

ryan reynolds @ blake lively’s #metgala dress reveal, I need whatever they have 🥹 pic.twitter.com/DKNsKFf54G — Zainub Amir (@zainubamir) May 2, 2022

They Understood it Better Than Anyone Else!

blake lively and ryan reynolds understood the assignment pic.twitter.com/WHobMGTG50 — taylor (@Iovenott) May 2, 2022

Truly a Power Couple!

Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds have our heart #MetGala pic.twitter.com/NmInkLti17 — Chicks in the Office (@ChicksInTheOff) May 2, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)