Time and again TV actress Mouni Roy has proved that she is a true fashionista. The actress often gives us major style and fashion goals. She enjoys a major fan following on social media. Recently, Mouni has taken to her official Instagram handle to share a few gorgeous pictures of her wherein she can be seen posing for the camera in a picturesque location. The diva can be seen donning a beautiful black and white floral slip dress. Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)