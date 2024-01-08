On December 8, 2024, Kajol delighted her Instagram followers with a delightful series of photos featuring her daughter, Nysa. Adorned in a gorgeous pink lehenga crafted by renowned designer Manish Malhotra, Nysa exudes elegance. The ensemble, complete with a matching sleeveless blouse and dupatta, showcased her twirling in joy, her infectious smile stealing the spotlight. Expressing her love, Kajol wrote a touching note dedicated to her daughter, capturing the essence of the heartfelt mother-daughter moment. The post beautifully portrayed the bond between the Bollywood diva and her stylish daughter. Kajol Reveals Mother-In-Law Advised Her To Start Working After Nysa Was Born.

Nysa's Beautiful Look Shared By Kajol On Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)