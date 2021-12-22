Raashi Khanna dazzles in a black thigh-high slit saree and exudes her absolute charm in the beautiful attire. She styled her exquisite six feet yards with a stylish plunge blouse that invigorated her minimal fashion perfectly. No doubt, the Telugu actress exuberated her fashionable style with pure elegance and we definitely stan for her unparalleled radiance and beauty!

Take a Look at Rashi Khanna's Beautiful Pics in Black Saree:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raashii Khanna (@raashiikhanna)

