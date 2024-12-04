Bhojpuri actress Trisha Kar Madhu regularly entertains fans and followers with her fun reels, lip-syncing videos, and dance clips. But that’s not all! The actress is also known for her unique fashion sense and love for ethnic outfits. In her latest post, Trisha captivates in a stunning pink saree. The saree features a stylish lace border with intricate embroidery. She pairs it with a matching blouse. Trisha takes things a notch higher with an exquisite diamond necklace, chunky gold bangles, bracelet, rings, and dangling earrings. To elevate the look, she opts for matching pink eyeshadow and blush. A vibrant pink lipstick completes the look and enhances her features. Her left-loose, straight hair is the cherry on the look. View Trisha Kar Madhu’s pictures below. Trisha Kar Madhu Desi Viral Video: Bhojpuri Actress Shells Sensuous Moves in Maroon Saree and Stylish Blouse in Trending Instagram Reel (Watch).

Trisha Kar Madhu Captivates in Pink Saree

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trisha Kar (@trishakarmadhuofficial)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)