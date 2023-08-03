Aadi Perukku is a Tamil festival celebrated on the 18th day of the Tamil month of Aadi. This festival pays tribute to the perennial rivers and properties of water that help in sustaining life. Aadi Perukku 2023 will be celebrated on Thursday, August 3. On the occasion of Aadi Perukku 2023, netizens shared wishes, greetings, messages and images on Twitter to celebrate the day. Aadi Perukku 2023 Wishes: WhatsApp Messages, Images, HD Wallpapers and SMS To Share and Celebrate the Tamil Festival.

Happy Aadi Perukku Wishes!

🚩Today is holy Aadi Perukku -A Monsoon festival celebrated on 18th day of Tamil month Aadi (July- Aug). The festival is dedicated to the all the perennial river basins of TamilNadu & major lakes,water source areas &locals pays tribute to water's life-sustaining properties 🚩1/4 pic.twitter.com/IA9f7nU6E2 — 🇮🇳 Sangitha Varier 🚩 (@VarierSangitha) August 3, 2023

Aadi Perukku 2023 Greetings

Warm wishes to our Tamil brothers and sisters on Aadi Perukku, the joyous festival of the monsoon. May this auspicious occasion bring abundant blessings, peace, and prosperity to all. pic.twitter.com/JVmsp3hUBE — Hitesh Kumar Jawal (@Hitesh__09) August 3, 2023

Aadi Perukku 2023 Messages

Warm wishes to our Tamil brothers and sisters on Aadi Perukku, the joyous festival of the monsoon. May this auspicious occasion bring abundant blessings, peace, and prosperity to all. pic.twitter.com/EpRiaMtMPj — Vikramjit Sharma INC 🇮🇳 (@vikramdhm) August 3, 2023

Aadi Perukku Wishes

🌧️ Celebrating the life-sustaining gift of water during Aadi Perukku! 💧 Let's honor this vital resource that nourishes us all. The monsoon season begins in Tamil Nadu, bringing renewed hope and prosperity. #AadiPerukku #WaterIsLife #MonsoonMagic pic.twitter.com/v6F1LfPDGz — Hindus for Human Rights (@Hindus4HR) August 2, 2023

Happy Aadi Perukku 2023

