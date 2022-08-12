The death anniversary of Ahilyabai Holkar or Ahilyabai Holkar Punyatithi is observed on August 13 every year when people remember the woman of modern times whose strength and intelligence led the Holkar dynasty to shine in the history books of India. She took control after the death of her husband Khande Rao Holkar. Ahilya Bai reigned the Maratha Malwa kingdom and pioneered several Hindu temples in the state. Mark the important day by sending Ahilyabai Holkar Punyatithi 2022 images, Ahilyabai Holkar Punyatithi messages, Ahilyabai Holkar Punyatithi quotes, wallpapers and SMS to your close ones on this day.

