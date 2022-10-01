Ayodhya ki Ramleela is an enactment of Lord Rama’s life which is performed during Sharad Navratri and depicts clips from the epic Ramayana. Devotees love to watch scenes from Lord Rama’s life story and laud the artists’ performances. The nine-day festival of Sharad Navratri began on September 26 and will end with Dussehra on October 5, 2022. You can watch the seventh-day re-enactment of Ayodhya ki Ramleela on Doordarshan's YouTube channel and DD Retro TV Channel on October 1, Saturday. The live streaming of Ayodhya Ki Ramleela 2022 Day 7 starts at 7 PM, and you can watch the video and refer to the details below for more information. Lav Kush Ramlila 2022 Day 6 Live Streaming Online: Get Live Telecast Details of Performance by Artists of Lav Kush Ramlila Committee at Delhi’s Red Fort.

Ayodhya Ki Ramleela 2022 Day 7 Live Streaming Online

