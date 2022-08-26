Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani Aagman Sohala 2022 date and time have been announced! Ganesh Chaturthi's 2022 colours will soon be seen in the streets of Maharashtra. The deep-seated custom of traditional Pandals will again attract devotees from across the globe on the Ganesh Utsav. The Parel belt Ganpati Pandal has posted on Instagram the live streaming details to catch the first look of Chinchpoklicha Chintamani. The date of the Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani Aagman Sohala 2022 is Saturday, 27 August, from 2 PM onwards. Check out the link below to accompany the melodic sounds of aartis and the beats of traditional instruments. Lalbaugcha Raja 2022 Darshan: How To Reach Mumbai’s Famous Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal by Train or Road? Here’s Quick Guide for Mukh Darshan This Year.

Have A Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chinchpoklicha Chintamani (@chinchpoklichachintamani)

