Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani Aagman Sohala 2022 will take place today and it is time to check live streaming and telecast details, especially if you are unable to be present at the South Mumbai Ganesh Pandal in person. Mumbai's famous Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani Aagman Sohala is a yearly celebration held during the Ganesh Chaturthi for ten days. Lakhs of devotees and visitors cram the small lanes to get a glimpse of the Chinchpoklicha's Chintamani. The idol of Lord Ganesh is made under different themes each year. For this year's Ganesh Utsav, the first look of Lord Ganpati will be revealed on Saturday, 27 August. To watch the Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani Aagman Sohala 2022 live streaming online, check out the link below. Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani Aagman Sohala 2022 Date, Time & Live Streaming Online: Watch First Look of Chinchpoklicha Chintamani for Ganesh Chaturthi.

Watch Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani Aagman Sohala 2022 Live:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chinchpoklicha Chintamani (@chinchpoklichachintamani)

