Ganesh Chaturthi's 2022 celebration has already started! The festival falls on the Hindu calendar's Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada month. Various myths are associated with the occasion, one of them being Mithya Dosha. It is said that Lord Ganpati cursed Chandra, saying that nobody will worship the moon and one who does will face false allegations and will be known by a bad name even when innocent. But for a reason explained below in the clips, God also relaxed the curse and said that human beings could look at the moon on any day except the day of 'Bhadrapada Chaturthi'. Some say that one should worship Ganesha before looking at the moon to avoid bad luck on Ganesh Chaturthi. The whole story of Mithya Dosha is narrated by spiritual content creator Acyuta Gopi in three parts, check out the reels below. Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Dos and Don’ts for Good Luck and Prosperity: Follow These Tips To Worship Ganpati Bappa and Seek His Divine Blessings During Ganeshotsav.

Watch: Why It Is Advised To Not Look At The Moon On Ganesh Chaturthi?

Mithya Dosha Explained!

Vinayaka Chaviti Mythology!

