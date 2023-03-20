Happy First Day of Spring 2023! With spring officially starting on March 21, 2023, it's time to pack away the heavy winter clothing and reopen the boxes of shorts. The new season of spring will formally begin on Monday, March 20, at 5:24 pm, with the spring equinox, which occurs when the sun passes directly over the equator, the line that runs between the North and South Poles, delivering nearly equal amounts of daylight and darkness to every part of the world. Here are some First Day of Spring 2023 wishes, First Day of Spring images, Happy First Day of Spring 2023 greetings, WhatsApp messages, quotes about spring and First Day of Spring 2023 GIFs to share with your loved ones on the arrival of spring this year. First Day of Spring 2023 Date: When Is Vernal Equinox? Know History and Significance About the Start of Spring Season in the Northern Hemisphere.

Happy First Day of Spring 2023 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Spring Visit Your Life With Messages of Peace and a Moment of Happiness! Happy Spring!

Spring (Representational Image, Photo Credit: Pixabay)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy First Day of Spring. Let Us Welcome Spring and Its Unique Beauty With Happy Minds and Open Hearts!

Happy First Day of Spring (Photo Credits: Needpix)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Spring Is Here To Make Our Days Better, Brighter, and Warmer! Happy Spring to You!

Happy Spring (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Welcome Spring! Take Away Our Lonely Cold Days and Fill Our Lives With Your Warmth!

Happy Spring (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing All My Friends a Warm and Sunny Spring! Just Say Goodbye to Winter and Hello to Spring!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Spring to You and Your Family! Spring Begins When the Dullness of Our Lives Is Replaced With Thousand Colors!

