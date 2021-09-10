"Jai Ganesh, Jai Ganesh, Jai Ganesh Deva" is a famous Ganesh aarti performed at every auspicious occasion and more so during Ganesh Chaturthi festivities. With Ganesh Chaturthi 2021 falling on September 10, people are looking forward to playing and reciting “Ganesh Ji Ki Aarti,” especially the one sung by renowned Indian playback singer, Anuradha Paudwal. Here’s a full devotional song video of "Jai Ganesh, Jai Ganesh, Jai Ganesh Deva" with lyrics in Hindi and English. You can bookmark this page as well as download the video as Ganesh aarti would be played during the 11-day-long festival of Ganeshotsav.

Watch Video of "Jai Ganesh, Jai Ganesh, Jai Ganesh Deva" by Anuradha Paudwal:

