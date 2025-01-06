Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti is an important day for the Sikh community in India and across the world. The day marks the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh Ji, the tenth Guru of Sikhism. In 2025, it is going to be the 359th birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh. As per Hindu Calendar, Guru Gobind Singh ji was born on Saptami Tithi of Shukla Paksha 1723 Samvat in the month of Pausha. Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2025 falls on Monday, January 6. The Saptami Tithi begins at 08:15 PM on January 5 and will end at 06:23 PM on January 6. In this article, let’s know more about Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2025 date, history and the significance of this day dedicated to the tenth Sikh Guru.

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2025 Date and Saptami Tithi

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti in India falls on Monday, January 6, 2025. The Saptami Tithi begins at 08:15 PM on January 5, 2025 and will end at 06:23 PM on January 6, 2025.

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti History

Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth Guru out of total 10 Sikh Gurus, was born in Patna, Bihar on December 22, 1666 according to Julian calendar. Julian calendar was replaced by Gregorian calendar. As per the Gregorian calendar, Guru Gobind was born on January 1, 1667. Guru Gobind Singh is credited with the Dasam Granth whose hymns are a sacred part of Sikh prayers and Khalsa rituals. He is credited as the one who finalised and enshrined the Guru Granth Sahib as Sikhism's primary holy religious scripture and the eternal Guru. January 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Check Dates of Important Events in the First Month of the Year.

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti Significance

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti holds great significance for the Sikh community worldwide. Guru Gobind Singh was a warrior, poet, and philosopher. In 1675, at the age of nine, he was formally named as the leader of the Sikhs after his father Guru Tegh Bahadur was executed by Emperor Aurangzeb. Guru Gobind Singh’s father was the ninth Sikh Guru. Among Guru Gobind Singh’s notable contributions to Sikhism are founding the Sikh warrior community called Khalsa in 1699 and introducing the Five Ks, the five articles of faith that Khalsa Sikhs wear at all times.

