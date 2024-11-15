Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024 is being celebrated on Friday, November 15. Guru Nanak Jayanti, celebrated annually on the birth anniversary of Sikhism's founder, Guru Nanak Dev Ji, is one of the most important festivals in the Sikh community and is commemorated around the world with joy and fervour. On the occasion, Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, and other leaders extended greetings. Guru Nanak Dev Ji was born in 1469 in Rai Bhoi Ki Talwandi, now known as Nankana Sahib, in Pakistan's Lahore. Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024 Greetings and Happy Gurpurab Images: Celebrate Guru Nanak Prakash Utsav With WhatsApp Wishes, Messages, Quotes and Wallpapers.

Rajnath Singh Extends Guru Nanak Jayanti Wishes

Greetings to everyone on the auspicious occasion of #GuruNanakJayanti. I bow to Shri Guru Nanak Dev ji on his Jayanti. His timeless teachings inspire us to focus on serving the people with compassion and fighting against the discrimination in our society. His thoughts will… — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) November 15, 2024

Nitin Gadkari Wishes

Yogi Adityanath Extends Greetings

ਸਤਿਗੁਰ ਨਾਨਕ ਪ੍ਰਗਟਿਆ ਮਿਟੀ ਧੁੰਧੁ ਜਗਿ ਚਾਨਣੁ ਹੋਆ महान संत, सिख पंथ के संस्थापक व प्रथम गुरु श्री गुरु नानक देव जी महाराज के प्रकाश पर्व पर उन्हें कोटिश: नमन एवं सिख बंधुओं, श्रद्धालुओं व प्रदेश वासियों को हार्दिक बधाई! विश्व को समता, सद्भावना, सदाचार और बंधुत्व का संदेश देतीं… pic.twitter.com/5MJqv7dQ6v — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) November 15, 2024

Mohan Yadav Extends Festival Greetings

सिख धर्म के संस्थापक, परम श्रद्धेय श्री गुरु नानक देव जी की जयंती पर हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं। सामाजिक रूढ़ियों और कुप्रथाओं का विरोध कर समानता के लिए प्रतिबद्ध आपका जीवन अनुकरणीय है। सम्पूर्ण मानवता के लिए समरसता एवं विश्व बंधुत्व का मार्ग प्रशस्त करने वाली आपकी शिक्षाएं… pic.twitter.com/qJUkebBNdZ — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) November 15, 2024

Randeep Surjewala Wishes on Guru Nanak Jayanti

