Father's Day is celebrated on the third Sunday of June every year, and this year Father's Day 2021 is going to be celebrated on the 20th of June- right here! So we've compiled a list of greetings and wishes you can use to honour the father figure in your life. Make sure to use or you can add a little twist and give it an original touch. We will leave that up to you! Get your hands on this lovely collection of Happy Father’s Day 2021 wishes, quotes and messages to celebrate this wonderful day.

Happy Father's Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Thank You for Bringing Love, Acceptance, and Joy Into My Life All These Years. Happy Father’s Day, Dad!

Happy Father's Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: To the Best Man I Know: Happy Father’s Day! Enjoy Every Moment of This Special Day.

Happy Father's Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: All of the Lessons You’ve Taught Me Over the Years Have Added Up to the Wonderful Life I’m Living Today. Happy Father’s Day.

Happy Father's Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I’m Grateful for You, Dad, and I’m Not Sure I’ll Ever Be Able To Pay You Back for All That You’ve Done for Me. Happy Father’s Day!

Happy Father's Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: One Day Just Isn’t Enough To Tell You How Much You Mean to Me. Happy Father’s Day.

Happy Father's Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Thank You for Giving Me So Many of My Favourite Memories. Happy Father’s Day.

Happy Father's Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Wouldn’t Be Who I Am Today Without You. Happy Father’s Day.

Happy Father's Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Thanks for Always Having My Back, Dad. I Love You. Happy Father’s Day.

