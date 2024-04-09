The Sindhi New Year, also known as Cheti Chand, is a jubilant festival welcoming the arrival of spring. This year, Sindhi New Year 2024 will be celebrated on April 9, a Tuesday. This day holds a dual significance as it also commemorates Jhulelal Jayanti, honouring the birth of the revered saint. According to legend, Jhulelal, believed to be an incarnation of Lord Varuna, rescued the Sindhi community from persecution by the cruel ruler Mirkhshah after their prayers to Lord Varuna for protection. Traditionally falling on the second day of Chaitra Shukla Paksha, the Sindhi New Year's date may vary depending on local calendars and moon sightings. On this auspicious occasion, Sindhis come together with their families for lively celebrations, indulging in feasts and colourful processions carrying Jhulelal's idol. To join in the festivities and spread joy, share Sindhi New Year 2024 images, quotes, wallpapers, wishes, greetings, and messages with your loved ones and Sindhi friends. Cheti Chand 2024 Date in India: When Is Jhulelal Jayanti 2024? Know Timings, Rituals, Celebrations and Significance of the Day Observed As Sindhi New Year.

