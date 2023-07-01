International Joke Day is an annual observance that people worldwide celebrate on July 1. The special day is dedicated to humour, comedy, and laughter, and it encourages people to share jokes, engage in playful banter, and smile at people around them. Netizens shared hilarious images, videos and messages on social media to celebrate International Joke Day 2023. International Joke Day 2023 Date, Theme and Significance.

International Joke Day!

International Joke Day Funny Video!

Happy International Joke Day!

International Joke Day 2023 Funny Jokes!

International Joke Day Celebration!

International Joke Day 2023 Funny Meme!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)