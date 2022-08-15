Independence Day 2022 is being observed across the country on August 15, Monday, with full joy and enthusiasm. As people dive into the nationalistic spirit on this historic day, they recite the Indian National Anthem for the 15th of August celebrations. 'Jana Gana Mana' is sung on Independence Day to celebrate the 'Unity in Diversity' of India that is highlighted in Rabindranath Tagore's shortened version of Bharoto Bhagyo Bidhata. Get 'Jana Gana Mana' with lyrics for the national day celebrations below. Watch the lyrical videos that are a must-play for Independence Day 2022. 12 Singers Living as Refugees in India Recite 'Jana Gana Mana' in Melodious Tribute

Jana Gana Mana With Lyrics for 15th of August Celebrations

