Kartik Purnima 2021 is being celebrated across India as people commemorate the victory of Lord Shiva over the demon Tripurasura. The day falls on the full moon or Purnima of Kartik month and hence, called Kartik Purnima. People celebrate the auspicious day by taking a bath in sacred Ganges to wash off their sins and pray for a beautiful life ahead. As November 19 is being observed as Kartik Purnima in India, see how netizens celebrate the day and exchange festive greetings on social media. Check out Kartik Purnima 2021 Wishes & Messages below!

May God Bless You!

Celebrations at Ganga Begins

Happy Kartik Purnima 2021

Rituals for Kartik Purnima 2021 Done Right!

May You Get All the Happiness and Success in Life

Celebrate Lord Kartikeyi's Birthday on This Day!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)