Kartik Purnima 2021 is being celebrated across India as people commemorate the victory of Lord Shiva over the demon Tripurasura. The day falls on the full moon or Purnima of Kartik month and hence, called Kartik Purnima. People celebrate the auspicious day by taking a bath in sacred Ganges to wash off their sins and pray for a beautiful life ahead. As November 19 is being observed as Kartik Purnima in India, see how netizens celebrate the day and exchange festive greetings on social media. Check out Kartik Purnima 2021 Wishes & Messages below!

May God Bless You!

May LORD JAGANNATHA BLESSES YOU with sound Health and Long live on this auspicious day of Kartik Purnima. 🕉🙏. A very auspicious month ends today. It's a huge day for my Odisha and India.#KartikaPurnima pic.twitter.com/1jU3dhA1vD — Komal🔱🇮🇳 (@Komal_28sid) November 19, 2021

Celebrations at Ganga Begins

Ganga Ghats on #KartikaPurnima ! It is Devotion that fuels this nation, It is Devotion that has seen it through! Happy कार्तिक पूर्णिमा to everyone. pic.twitter.com/cEBBx4jMsc — Ankita Singh (@indiaAnkita) November 19, 2021

Happy Kartik Purnima 2021

It is believed that worshipping Lord Vishnu and performing the Kartik Snan on this day, blesses the devotees with great fortune. Kartik Purnima is also considered one of the most auspicious days to perform any religious ceremony.#KartikaPurnima "कार्तिक पूर्णिमा" pic.twitter.com/WBD5l6tOKK — Vinaya Bhat (@VinayaBhat15) November 19, 2021

Rituals for Kartik Purnima 2021 Done Right!

Happy #KartikaPurnima Everyone! Just did our Boita Bandana(Danga Bhasa) using traditional eco-friendly banana stem boats. ଆ କା ମା ବୈ, ପାନ ଗୁଆ ଥୋଇ, ପାନ ଗୁଆ ତୋର, ମାସକ ଧରମ ମୋର… pic.twitter.com/6lfwWnQ1YB#KartikaPurnima pic.twitter.com/cp4Q1DlzOw — Hema Manju (@HemaManju7) November 19, 2021

May You Get All the Happiness and Success in Life

On the occasion of Kartik Purnima, I wish everyone a day showered with blessings and love of Almighty. May there is happiness and success in your life. Happy Kartik Purnima.#KartikaPurnima pic.twitter.com/YIsLk1D3Dw — JO 💫 Justice Only 🌺 (@Jyotsna4SSR) November 19, 2021

Celebrate Lord Kartikeyi's Birthday on This Day!

कार्तिक पूर्णिमा It is believed that lord Kartikeya- the chief of all gods was born on this day#कार्तिकपूर्णिमा #KartikaPurnima pic.twitter.com/5JrYyubJhc — CHETHANA PRABHU (@Ravalanath) November 19, 2021

