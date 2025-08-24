People in Mumbai and across the country are eagerly awaiting Ganesh Chaturthi 2025, which will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 27th. The long-awaited Hindu festival, Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganeshotsav in Maharashtra, marks the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesh. Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal took to social media and issued a public advisory urging devotees to beware of fake news regarding VIP darshan passes for the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. In an Instagram post, the mandal clarified that it does not issue any VIP darshan passes or charge money for darshan. The advisory came after several websites and social media posts claimed paid or priority access to the iconic pandal in the city. "We urge all devotees to stay away from rumors and avoid falling prey to fraud. Always trust only our official communication platforms," the mandal said on Instagram. Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 Live Streaming on Jio Hotstar: Watch Ganesh Chaturthi Live Concert From Mumbai’s Iconic Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati Mandal on This Date and Time.

Lalbaugcha Raja Mandal Urges Devotees To Avoid Falling Prey to Fraud

