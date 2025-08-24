Experience the grandeur of Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 from the comfort of your home as Jio Hotstar brings the live streaming of the iconic Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. The official X (previously known as Twitter) handles of Jio Hotstar and Jio Hotstar Malayalam posted tweets informing about the forthcoming "Ganesh Chaturthi Live Concert from Lalbaugcha Raja" with live streaming, date and time details. Devotees can witness the majestic idol, elaborate decorations, and devotional concerts in real time, making it one of Mumbai’s most awaited events of the year. The live concert and Aagman Sohala coverage will allow viewers across India and abroad to participate virtually in the festivities, capture the spiritual fervour, and enjoy the first-look darshan of Lalbaugcha Raja ahead of Ganeshotsav 2025. Stay tuned to Jio Hotstar for the exact date and time of the live broadcast, ensuring no moment of this iconic celebration is missed. Get ready for the divine blessings of Lalbaugcha Raja (Navasacha Ganpati)! Colaba Cha Vighnaharta 2025 Photos and Videos: View First Look of Ganpati Idol of Colaba Cha Vighnaharta Before Ganesh Chaturthi Festival.

Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 Ganesh Chaturthi Live Concert on Jio Hotstar

Lalbaugcha Raja ke rang mein rangne ka sunehra mauka 🥁🔥 Watch the Ganesh Chaturthi Live Concert from Lalbaugcha Raja on #JioHotstar, streaming 27th August, 7 PM onwards! pic.twitter.com/TEDgVZjj6u — JioHotstar (@JioHotstar) August 23, 2025

Watch the Ganesh Chaturthi Live Concert From Lalbaugcha Raja

Don’t miss the chance to immerse yourself in the vibrant colors of Lalbaugcha Raja🔥 Watch the Ganesh Chaturthi Live Concert from Lalbaugcha Raja on #JioHotstar, streaming 27th August, 7 PM onwards! pic.twitter.com/2Cz3e7adzO — JioHotstar Malayalam (@JioHotstarMal) August 23, 2025

