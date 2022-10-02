On the seventh day of Shardiya Navratri 2022, which is being celebrated with utmost devotion in the country, Maa Kaalratri is worshipped. Devotees pray for growth and prosperity on this day from the goddess by adorning the colour of the day, orange, to help spread the festive spirit. Goddess Kaalratri (also spelt at Kalaratri) appears to be dark and is one of the most violent forms of Maa Durga. It is believed that she had removed her golden skin to fight the demons Shumbha and Nishumbha. Kaalratri Puja is performed on Day 7 of Sharad Navratri 2022 and people observe this day by wishing and greeting each other on social media platforms. On this auspicious occasion of Kaalratri Puja during Navratri 2022, you can download and share these Kaalratri Puja wishes in Hindi, WhatsApp DPs, Facebook messages, Kaalratri Puja greetings and Devi Kaalratri images and HD wallpapers on the seventh day of Sharad Navratri. Navratri 2022 Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Sharad Navratri With WhatsApp Messages, Greetings and SMS To Celebrate Goddess Durga Festival.

