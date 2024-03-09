Every year, one of the most auspicious festivals of the Hindus, Maha Shivratri, is celebrated with great pomp and fervour. This year, Maha Shivratri will be celebrated on March 8, 2024, which falls on a Friday. It is believed that Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati got married on this day, and their divine union is celebrated. Additionally, Maha Shivratri, or the great night of Lord Shiva, is also said to be the day that Lord Shiva consumed a poisonous elixir that was made by the churning of the ocean in order to save the world from darkness and ignorance. To celebrate the day, devotees visit temples and worship Lord Shiva. You can celebrate the day by sharing happy Maha Shivratri messages with your loved ones. We’ve curated a list of Happy Maha Shivratri images, texts, wishes, greetings, HD wallpapers, quotes, and messages to share. Mahashivratri 2024 Wishes in Sanskrit & Mantras: WhatsApp Messages, Images, Greetings, HD Wallpapers and SMS To Share With Family Celebrating the Great Night of Shiva.

