India celebrates Martyrs’ Day or Shaheed Diwas every year on January 30th to mark the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the exponent of non-violence and truth. Mahatma Gandhi was shot and killed by Nathuram Godse, a nationalist during his evening prayers in the Birla House on January 30th, 1948. To commemorate Sarvodaya Day, the top-most leaders of the country lay wreaths in remembrance of the Mahatma. They are joined by three service chiefs as well. Here's our compilation of famous quotes on Martyrdom by well-known figures and messages that you share on Martyrs' Day 2022. Martyrs' Day 2022 in India: Know Dates of Six-Declared Sarvodaya Day or Shaheed Diwas in the Country, History and Significance.

Quotes On Martyrdom For Martyrs' Day 2022

Quotes On HD Image Reads: Martyrdom Does Not End Something, It Only a Beginning. — Indira Gandhi

Famous Thoughts On Martyrdom

Best Martyrdom Saying Reads: A Martyr’s Disciples Suffer More Than the Martyr — Friedrich Nietzsche

Martyrdom Sayings For WhatsApp SMS

WhatsApp Message With Martyrdom Quote Reads: I Do Believe That Ideas Ripen Quickly When Nourished by the Blood of Martyrs. – Mahatma Gandhi

Martyrdom Thoughts On HD Images

Martyrdom Slogan Reads: The Path of Those Who Preach Love, and Not Hatred, Is Not Easy. They Often Have To Wear a Crown of Thorns.– Nelson Mandela

Wallpaper With Martyrdom Quotes For 30th January

Martyrdom Thought For 30th January Reads: We Don’t Know How God Chooses Martyrs. We Do Know That They Give Us the Most Precious Gift They Possess – Their Very Lives. — Cesar Chavez

