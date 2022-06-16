Men's Health Week 2022 will be observed from 13 June to 19 June to bring awareness to health issues that disproportionately affect males. Many issues like work-life stress and personal problems affect their overall health to a significant extent. The central focus is to change mindsets and policies that improve their health. As announced by Western Sydney University, this year's theme for the week is "Building Healthy Environments for Men and Boys". Check out the video below to learn more about the idea of the health week. Men’s Health Week 2022 Quotes & Messages: Motivational Sayings To Encourage Men To Lead a Healthy Life.

Men's Health Week 2022 Date, Theme And Significance

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)