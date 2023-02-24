Renowned physicist CV Raman announced the discovery of the "Raman Effect" on February 28 and history was made. He was awarded the Nobel Prize in 1930. India celebrates February 28 every year to commemorate the discovery of the "Raman Effect". On the occasion, Visvesvaraya Industrial & Technological, Bengaluru, a unit of National Council of Science Museums (NCSM), has organised a popular lecture on "A story of our adventures to hear the Whispers of Hydrogen atoms that surround the first stars born in the Universe". What Is National Science Day 2023 Theme? Know Significance of the Day Commemorating the Discovery of the 'Raman Effect'.

National Science Day 2023:

On the occasion of "National Science Day", a popular lecture on "A story of our adventures to hear the Whispers of Hydrogen atoms that surround the first stars born in the Universe" is being organised by @vismuseum,a unit of @ncsmgoi on February 28, 2023.#NationalScienceDay pic.twitter.com/Se2ZfH98fv — National Council of Science Museums-NCSM (@ncsmgoi) February 20, 2023

