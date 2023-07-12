National Simplicity Day is observed each year on July 12 to mark the birth anniversary of world-renowned essayist Henry David Thoreau. Thoreau was an author, poet, environmentalist and surveyor. He always believed in living a simple life, and much of his work is focused on the same. As we observe National Simplicity Day 2023, here are some quotes written by Henry David Thoreau that you can share with your friends and family to reinstate the value of simplicity. Thoughtful Sayings About The Concept of Simplicity to Share With Your Loved Ones.

Henry David Thoreau Quotes on Simplicity

"All Good Things Are Wild and Free."– Henry David Thoreau

"It's Not What You Look at That Matters, It's What You See."– Henry David Thoreau

"For an Impenetrable Shield, Stand Inside Yourself."– Henry David Thoreau

"Things Do Not Change; We Change" – Henry David Thoreau

"Goodness Is the Only Investment That Never Fails." – Henry David Thoreau

