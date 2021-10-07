Sharad Navratri, the most significant of four Navratri festivals, began on October 7, 2021, Thursday. The Hindu festival is dedicated in honour of Goddess Durga and her nine forms, called Navadurga. On the first day (pratipada) of Navratri, Maa Shailputri is worshipped by devotees. She represents the childhood stage of Vaishno Devi, the manifestation of Mother Goddess Parvati. During Navratri, people look forward to visiting Vaishno Devi Temple, an important shrine located in Katra, Jammu and Kashmir. Those who are unable to visit this religious place depend on online streaming to follow digital aarti live. Here’s the YouTube channel where you can catch Vaishno Devi Aarti live streaming online.

Maa Vaishno Devi Aarti Live From Bhawan

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)